Dnipro metro station is closed in Kyiv. Eyewitnesses report a mine in a subway car

In Kyiv, a subway station was closed for entry and exit for passengers. Trains are running past the station without stopping. This was stated in KCSA, reports UNN.

Details

For technical reasons, the Dnipro metro station is closed to passengers. Trains run past the station without stopping - KCSA said in a statement.

The agency adds that the circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement agencies.

Context

Kyiv Telegram channels reported that on unknown persons threw a mine into a subway car at the Dnipro metro station. Eyewitnesses say that the car was evacuated and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.