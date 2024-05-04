Dmytro Kuleba emphasizes Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with the EU in the field of cybersecurity

Dmytro Kuleba emphasized Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with the EU in the field of cybersecurity, the Foreign Ministry's press service reported, UNN reports.

Details

I welcome today's strong statement by Josep Borrell, which demonstrates the EU's determination to respond firmly to Russia's ongoing malicious behavior in cyberspace. Ukraine has long been the target of Russian cyberattacks, including those carried out by APT 28. We have gained considerable experience in countering various cyber threats. We strongly condemn Russia's widespread use of cyber and hybrid warfare against EU Member States and other partners. We are ready to strengthen our cooperation with the EU in countering cyber threats and look forward to holding the 3rd round of the EU-Ukraine cyber dialogue in the near future