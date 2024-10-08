Director of a Kyiv furniture shop to be tried for injuring a student loader who worked without a permit

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 20246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91936 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159749 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133932 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140851 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178625 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169884 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138594 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138204 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79952 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106321 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108499 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178613 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169874 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186383 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138204 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138594 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145284 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136775 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153773 views
Director of a Kyiv furniture shop to be tried for injuring a student loader who worked without a permit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14732 views

A 19-year-old student was injured while working as an unregistered loader in a furniture shop in Kyiv. The company's director will be tried for violating labor protection requirements, which led to harm to the employee's health.

The head of a furniture shop where a 19-year-old student was injured will be tried. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

Details

The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment against the director of a furniture company in Kyiv, where a 19-year-old student worked as a loader without a work permit and was injured. The director will be tried for violating the requirements of legislative and other regulatory acts on labor protection by an official of the enterprise, which caused damage to the victim's health (part 1 of Article 271 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Image

The pre-trial investigation established that a 19-year-old student of a Kyiv university was allowed to work in a furniture shop without concluding an employment contract with him, without briefing him and without exercising proper control over the employee. The guy worked as a loader.

While performing unloading operations, a mdf board fell on his foot, causing him to suffer fractures of the right tibia, which is classified as a moderate injury.

The indictment against the director of the furniture company has now been sent to court. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine or restraint of liberty for up to two years.

Recall

A 32-year-old man will be tried in Kyiv for hooliganism in the reception of the Ministry of Social Policy. He explained his aggression by saying that he could not find a wife and start a family, accusing state institutions of not helping him.

In Dnipro, a group of criminals who kept fifty people in labor slavery were exposed11.01.24, 15:00 • 20883 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies

