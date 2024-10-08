Director of a Kyiv furniture shop to be tried for injuring a student loader who worked without a permit

The head of a furniture shop where a 19-year-old student was injured will be tried. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes.

Details

The prosecutor's office has sent to court an indictment against the director of a furniture company in Kyiv, where a 19-year-old student worked as a loader without a work permit and was injured. The director will be tried for violating the requirements of legislative and other regulatory acts on labor protection by an official of the enterprise, which caused damage to the victim's health (part 1 of Article 271 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation established that a 19-year-old student of a Kyiv university was allowed to work in a furniture shop without concluding an employment contract with him, without briefing him and without exercising proper control over the employee. The guy worked as a loader.

While performing unloading operations, a mdf board fell on his foot, causing him to suffer fractures of the right tibia, which is classified as a moderate injury.

The indictment against the director of the furniture company has now been sent to court. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine or restraint of liberty for up to two years.

