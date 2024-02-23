Diesel at an inflated price. How the DGF is preparing for a non-existent blackout

The Deposit Guarantee Fund has decided to purchase 15 thousand liters of diesel fuel for 800 thousand hryvnias for a generator. The corresponding tender announcement appeared on the Prozorro website, UNN reports.

Interestingly, the first tender for the purchase of 15 thousand liters of Euro-5 diesel fuel was announced in January. Back then, the Foundation planned to spend UAH 1,095,000. That is, to purchase diesel fuel at a price of 73 hryvnias per liter, while in January the price at gas stations for a liter of Euro-5 diesel fuel was less than 51 hryvnias.

Four bids were made during the auction - the lowest was UAH 716,940 and the highest was UAH 728,100. The auction was not held.

After that, the DGF decided to announce a second tender for the purchase of 15 thousand liters of fuel in mid-February. The declared amount was UAH 800 thousand, or UAH 53.3 per liter. This price is still higher than the average price at Ukrainian gas stations as of February 22, 2024. In particular, according to the Enkorr website , Euro-5 diesel fuel costs 46.5 hryvnias per liter wholesale and 51.68 hryvnias per liter retail.

The announcement states that the supplier must store it in Kyiv or Kyiv region.

The tender is scheduled to take place on February 26 this year. However, there is already a complaint about discriminatory tender conditions.

The editorial board of UNN asked Iryna Descheni, the authorized person indicated in the tender announcement, why the DGF needs such volumes of fuel. According to her, the diesel will be used exclusively for the generator, cars will not be refueled with it.

"We have a generator. This is exclusively for the generator," Deschenya said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Needless to say, winter is coming to an end, and the occupiers' plans to plunge Ukraine into darkness have failed, and there have been no power outages in Kyiv, where the office of the Deposit Guarantee Fund is located?

In addition, back in July 2013, the DGF purchased 600 liters of Euro-5 diesel fuel for UAH 29 100 with a delivery date of July 31, 2024. At that time, the price per liter was UAH 48.5.

Regarding the price of the current tender, Deschenya said that the first time the price of more than UAH 1 million was adjusted for inflation. According to her, after the Fund saw the bidders' proposals, the price was reduced in the second tender. However, according to Deschenya, the DGF also included inflation there.

It's worth noting that the hryvnia has been strengthening over the past few days and the currency has been getting cheaper, meaning there are no prerequisites for inflation at the moment. The auction is scheduled for two days from now.