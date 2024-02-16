ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund dismissed from her post after media reports of her involvement in a crime

Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund dismissed from her post after media reports of her involvement in a crime

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 339320 views

Natalia Rudukha, Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, was dismissed.

Natalia Rudukha no longer holds the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. The dismissal took place on February 14, UNN reports.

According to UNN, Rudukha was dismissed or asked to leave due to unprofessional decisions in her position and the toxicity of her personality. Rudukha herself confirmed her dismissal in a comment to UNN, clarifying that she had left of her own free will.

When asked about the reasons for this decision , Rudukha replied: "It's my own wish," without giving any further explanation.

It should be noted that shortly before her release, the media reported that Natalia Rudukha was allegedly linked to associates of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, former Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Eduard Stavytsky and fugitive oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko.

In addition, according to journalists, when she was deputy chairman of the board at Kontrakt Bank, she was probably involved in the case of the disappearance of jewelry belonging to a pawnshop and stored in a safe deposit box.

Currently, according to media reports, they are trying to legalize the missing jewelry by selling it at DGF auctions at grossly reduced prices.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

