Denmark increases the number of conscripts and introduces conscription for women

Starting in 2027, Denmark will introduce conscript service for women and increase the number of recruits, the country's Defense Ministry reports UNN.

Details

Under the new legislation, women will serve in the military under the same conditions as men. This also means that they can no longer leave the service with a one-month notice.

The women soldiers themselves suggested removing this option, pointing out that this relief was perceived as inequality.

The government and most parties have introduced a new conscription model that ensures an increase in the number of recruits and longer service. In addition, most parties agree to introduce full gender equality - the Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement

Up to 7,500 conscripts will be recruited annually. It has also been decided to resume training for sergeants and lieutenants in regular service so that some recruits can gain practical management experience.

The new law stipulates that conscript service will last up to 11 months, which will be divided into 5 months of basic training and another 6 months of operational service. Currently, conscript service in Denmark lasts 4 months

Addendum

Danish Defense Minister Trolls Lund Pulsen emphasized that conscripts will play a central role in the fulfillment of the tasks of the country's armed forces and will strengthen the capabilities of national mobilization in the event of a difficult security situation, which, according to him, is already "emerging.

There is a need for a broader basis for recruitment that includes all genders. This will give access to more competencies and better problem solving. Simply put, more versatile and more complete protection. We achieve this best when there is full equality in the conscripted forces - said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Norway, following Denmark, plans to increase the number of people liable for military service