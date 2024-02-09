Delegation from the US Congress arrives in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner arrives in Kyiv.
A delegation from the U.S. Congress, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, arrived in Kyiv today. This was reported by the United States Ambassador Bridget Brink in the social network X, UNN writes.
I am pleased to welcome to Kyiv a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, including French Hill, Jason Crow, Abigail Spanberger and Zach Nunn
