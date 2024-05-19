Defense Forces partially regain positions seized by enemy in Kharkiv region - Fedorenko

In the Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine partially regained the captured positions and captured the enemy. This was reported by the commander of the Achilles battalion of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade's 92nd Air Assault Brigade Yuriy Fedorenko on the air of "We are Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles UAV battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, informed about the partial return of positions captured by the enemy.

The enemy objectively failed to realize its tactical intentions. I will tell you more - in some areas, the Defense Forces manage not only to be in active defense, but also to take actions to improve the position on the front line. This means driving the enemy out of their positions - Yuriy Fedorenko.

In addition, Fedorenko noted that the Defense Forces managed to capture enemy fighters, who are to be used as an exchange fund.

