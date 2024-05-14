DeepState has updated the map of hostilities

The enemy advanced near Vovchansk, in Hlyboke, near Yahidne, south of Pervomayske, in Krasnohorivka, near Staromayorsk and Verbove. The enemy occupied Lukianske. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

The situation in Zelene was also clarified, as for a long time there was no communication and it was believed that the enemy had captured the village.

