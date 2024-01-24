Dangerous vacation in Portugal: 50 Shades of Grey actor hospitalized after encountering a toxic caterpillar

While on vacation in Portugal, Irish actor Jamie Dornan went to the hospital with "symptoms of a heart attack." However, doctors found out that he was a victim of contact with toxic caterpillars, namely their protein thaumetopoein. The actor's friend Gordon Smart told the Daily Mail, UNN reports.

Actor Jamie Dornan went on vacation to Portugal with his friends. Among them was Good Morning Britain host Gordon Smart.

Speaking on the Scottish BBC show The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected, Gordon said that after a "wonderful" first day of vacation, he began to feel strange.

We had a great time on the first day, playing a lot of golf, walking, drinking a lot of wine. ... The next day we played golf, but everyone was just terrible. I started feeling a tingling sensation in my left arm and then a tickling sensation in my left hand. As the son of a general practitioner, I thought: "This is a typical sign of the onset of a heart attack. - said the TV presenter.

Concerned about his condition, Gordon turned to doctors. The hospital found that his heart rate was 200 km/h.

After being discharged, Gordon returned to the hotel and saw his friend Jamie attached to medical equipment.

Jamie said: "Dear me. Gordon, about 20 minutes after you left, my left arm went numb, my left leg went numb, my right leg went numb, and I ended up in the back of an ambulance. ," Gordon quoted his friend.

A week later, the doctor called Gordon and told him that his and Jamie's symptoms could have been caused by toxic caterpillars.

Golf courses in southern Portugal have been found to have caterpillars that kill human dogs and cause heart attacks in men in their 40s. - Gordon said.

According to the TV presenter, the tiny hairs of the caterpillars they came into contact with contain an irritating protein called thaumetopoein. This protein causes eye irritation, as well as skin and throat rashes. In some cases, it can lead to an allergic reaction.

Jamie Dornan is an Irish actor, model and musician. Dornan has been a model for many famous brands such as Calvin Klein, Dior, Armani and many others. In 2006, he starred in Sofia Coppola's film Marie Antoinette. He appeared in the role of the Hunter in the first season of the television series "Once Upon a Time". He became most famous after participating in the series of films "Fifty Shades..." "Fifty Shades of Grey" (2015), "Fifty Shades of Darkness" (2017), "Fifty Shades of Freedom" (2018).

Gordon Smart is a Scottish broadcaster and former journalist who was editor of the Scottish Sun. He currently presents programs on BBC Radio 5 Live and Good Morning Britain.