Currency exchange rates as of September 19: the dollar continues to grow, while the euro is falling

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4508 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.45 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 46.10 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.80 and sold for UAH 41.35 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 46.55 and sold for UAH 45.90 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.70-41.80, and the euro at UAH 46.41-46.60.

- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.48 - 41.5 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.19-46.20 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

