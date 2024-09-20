ukenru
11:19 PM • 105076 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 110340 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178485 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143649 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146705 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140364 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187894 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112195 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177805 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104809 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
Crimean journalist Remzi Bekirov has not been released from the punishment cell in a colony in khakassia for almost a month

Crimean journalist Remzi Bekirov has not been released from the punishment cell in a colony in khakassia for almost a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14957 views

Crimean journalist Remzi Bekirov, who was convicted in russia, has not been released from the punishment cell in abakan colony for almost a month. Human rights activists call for his release due to harsh conditions of detention.

Convicted in the russian federation journalist from Crimea Remzi Bekirov almost a month is not released from the detention center. This is reported by Krym.Realii with reference to his wife, reports UNN.

Details

Bekirov was reportedly sent from colony in krasnoyarsk to colony No. 33 in abakan (located in khakassia). On August 12, he was sent from the quarantine cell to the SHIZO for five days, after which he was extended for various reasons. Among them are such reasons as the lack of a headdress, refusal to greet the guard and give him his identification data, as well as violation of the daily routine, when according to his wife, Bekirov got up at night to read a prayer.

Human rights organizations call for the release of Remzi Bekirov because of the harsh conditions of detention in the colony.

Add

Journalist Remzi Bekirov was arrested after searches in his home in 2019. On 10 March 2022, a court in rostov sentenced him to 19 years in prison for allegedly "organizing the activities of a terrorist organization" and "preparation for violent overthrow of power". The Memorial Human Rights Center recognized him as a political prisoner.

Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea06.06.2024, 17:56 • 20981 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising