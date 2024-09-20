Crimean journalist Remzi Bekirov has not been released from the punishment cell in a colony in khakassia for almost a month

Convicted in the russian federation journalist from Crimea Remzi Bekirov almost a month is not released from the detention center. This is reported by Krym.Realii with reference to his wife, reports UNN.

Bekirov was reportedly sent from colony in krasnoyarsk to colony No. 33 in abakan (located in khakassia). On August 12, he was sent from the quarantine cell to the SHIZO for five days, after which he was extended for various reasons. Among them are such reasons as the lack of a headdress, refusal to greet the guard and give him his identification data, as well as violation of the daily routine, when according to his wife, Bekirov got up at night to read a prayer.

Human rights organizations call for the release of Remzi Bekirov because of the harsh conditions of detention in the colony.

Journalist Remzi Bekirov was arrested after searches in his home in 2019. On 10 March 2022, a court in rostov sentenced him to 19 years in prison for allegedly "organizing the activities of a terrorist organization" and "preparation for violent overthrow of power". The Memorial Human Rights Center recognized him as a political prisoner.

