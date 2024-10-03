Court remands former Deputy Energy Secretary Hale in custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended for 2 months the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Hale and his confidant, who were caught taking a bribe to allow the export of mining equipment from the frontline area.

This was reported by UNN with reference to SAPO.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and extended for 2 months the preventive measure in the form of detention for the former Deputy Minister of Energy and his confidant, who were caught receiving undue benefit for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area - SAPO writes.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Oleksandr Hale.

It is noted that the court left unchanged the alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 25 million and UAH 65 million, respectively.

Recall

In August, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine and three of his accomplices were caught taking a half-million dollar bribe for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Hale from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine amid a case of bribery for half a million dollars.