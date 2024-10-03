Court remands former Deputy Energy Secretary Hale in custody

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Court remands former Deputy Energy Secretary Hale in custody

Court remands former Deputy Energy Secretary Hale in custody

Kyiv  •  UNN

The HACC extended the detention of Oleksandr Hale, former Deputy Minister of Energy, for 2 months. He is accused of taking a $500,000 bribe for permission to export equipment from the frontline zone.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has extended for 2 months the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for former Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Hale and his confidant, who were caught taking a bribe to allow the export of mining equipment from the frontline area.

This was reported by UNN with reference to SAPO.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and extended for 2 months the preventive measure in the form of detention for the former Deputy Minister of Energy and his confidant, who were caught receiving undue benefit for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area

- SAPO writes.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Oleksandr Hale.

It is noted that the court left unchanged the alternative measure of restraint in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 25 million and UAH 65 million, respectively.

Recall

In August, the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine and three of his accomplices were caught taking a half-million dollar bribe for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleksandr Hale from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine amid a case of bribery for half a million dollars. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

