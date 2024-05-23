Corrupt official of the highest order: expert on Hetmantsev's plans to allow booking a "white business club"

The plans of Danylo Hetmantsev , the head of the Rada's tax committee, to provide members of the "white business club" with the opportunity to book reservations indicate that Hetmantsev is "a corrupt official of the highest order." This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Serhiy Dorotych , head of the #SaveFOP movement.

Details

Earlier, the head of the Rada's tax committee, Danylo Hetmantsev , said that he plans to include a provision in his bill on the "white business club" that will allow tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs are allowed to book their employees.

"This is a clear indication that Hetmantsev is a corrupt official of the highest order. First of all, I am categorically against the creation of any white or gray business clubs by the authorities. Everything created by the government is connected to the government and has corrupt bread. Because if the government creates any clubs, it is unnatural," Dorotych explained.

According to him, European countries can create clubs, associations, and unions of various kinds, but businesses must organize themselves and build a structure with their own rules on a voluntary basis.

And when it's under the auspices or leadership of Hetmantsev, it's clear that it will be a club of entrepreneurs close to him, whom he will "treat" in one way or another, or give preferences in one way or another. We are realists, we live in Ukraine, and we understand that he will either receive certain goods, if not for free, then at an incredible discount. Or certain services. Or he will be given a monthly or daily bribe, including for those bookings - Dorotych emphasized.

At the same time, he said, all business is white until a court decision establishes the fact of violations and finds the entrepreneur guilty. And until there is a court decision, the business is white. "Then everyone should join this club," Dorotych added.

He does not rule out the possibility that Hetmantsev will receive bribes to allow entrepreneurs to book their employees.

I know that now there is already a certain payment for each employee - 10 thousand hryvnias per month per employee is paid to the district TCC, and they are booked. If you have 40 people working, you have to pay 400 thousand UAH and that's it. And when you are detained, you say which company you are from and they let you go. And these are the facts that we know about. Will he have such a reservation? How much will they pay Hetmantseva? Let him announce the price tag and we will understand - Dorotych asked.

Not Knyazhytsky's alone. How social media forgot about Sivkovych's main assistant