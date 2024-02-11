Consequences of Russian airstrikes on civilians: investigation launched into the killing and injury of residents of Kharkiv region

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war regarding the actions of the Russian army has been launched: the occupiers dropped air bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Vodiane, Vilkhuvata TG, which led to the destruction of buildings, the death of a 55-year-old woman, and the injury of her 58-year-old husband, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine):

Regarding the facts of the death of a 55-year-old womanand the wounding of her 58-year-old husband as a result of Russian air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Vodiane village in Vilkhuvata TG.

Regarding the facts of the destruction of two houses in the village, damage to 7 buildings, including the destruction of the warehouse of an agricultural enterprise.

According to preliminary data, the occupants dropped bombs on the village - the Office of the Prosecutor General notes.

Recall

A 56-year-old woman was killed and a 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling by Russian troops of the village of Vodiane in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. In addition, more than 22 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers.