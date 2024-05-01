Collaborators are selling the land of the Azov coast to Russian "investors" - The Resistance Center

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89333 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109147 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155830 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251724 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174486 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165696 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226627 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37223 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71481 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39419 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32794 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65321 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251722 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226625 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225053 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65321 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71481 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113202 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114086 views
Collaborators are selling the land of the Azov coast to Russian "investors" - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16758 views

The collaborators illegally seize and sell to Russian "investors" Ukrainian land on the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas.

Russian occupants offer illegally appropriated land along the Azov coast, including boarding houses, recreation centers and recreational areas, to "investors" from Russia. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports .

The occupation authorities are now actively offering the illegally appropriated land along the Azov coast to so-called investors from the Russian "chef regions". These are primarily recreational areas, boarding houses and recreation centers,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the head of the "DPR" Denis Pushilin claims that Russia is building relations with "investors" who "can take certain boarding houses, land for boarding houses and already equip the territory." At the same time, there is no legal legitimization of such actions.

It seems that Pushilin himself does not fully believe that it is possible to operate lawlessly in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The realization that there will be responsibility for every crime is present in the mind of the Kremlin's handler,

- the resistance adds.

The National Center emphasizes that the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property for collaboration.

Recall

Russian occupiers seize Ukrainian property in the occupied territories and declare it ownerless under Russian law: since the beginning of April, 60 apartments and houses have already been seized in Melitopol.

Olga Rozgon

War
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
ukraineUkraine

