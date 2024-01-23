Civilians wounded in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, due to enemy shelling

At night, the enemy fired on the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region, causing civilian casualties. This was reported by the Balakliya city military administration, UNN reports.

Today, on January 23, around 3:30 , the enemy launched a missile attack on Balakliya - the city said.

The strike damaged a civilian infrastructure facility, an apartment building and private houses.

Two civilians were injured and are currently being treated by doctors.

Recall

In the morning, the enemy sent missiles at Kyiv and Kharkiv. The first consequences of the morning rocket attack on Kyiv are already known. Several people were injured, property and buildings were damaged. Emergency services have been dispatched to respond.

In Kharkiv , the entrance of a multi-storey building was destroyed. People are trapped under the rubble.