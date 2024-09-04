45 wounded in Lviv after night attack by Russians, schools and church damaged - city council

As a result of a night attack by Russian troops in Lviv, 45 people were injured, including 7 children. Three schools, the Center for Creativity and the OCU church were damaged, the Lviv City Council reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

Currently, 45 wounded patients have been hospitalized in Lviv hospitals, including 7 children, none of whom are seriously injured, Lviv City Council reported.

According to the mayor's office, critical patients' lives are being saved in 6 operating rooms.

"The nature of the injuries is explosive shrapnel wounds to the torso, chest, limbs and face. There are also injuries to internal organs, lung and vascular injuries," the statement said.

According to the city council, three schools and the Center for Creativity were damaged by Russian shelling, as reported by Andriy Zakalyuk, head of the Lviv Education Department.

"As a result of the Russian morning shelling, the church of St. George the Victorious in Lviv was also damaged," the mayor's office said.

