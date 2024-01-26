ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Charles Michel withdraws his candidacy from the European Parliament elections and resigns his mandate

Charles Michel withdraws his candidacy from the European Parliament elections and resigns his mandate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63285 views

President of the European Council Charles Michel has withdrawn his candidacy for the European Parliament and resigned his mandate. Michel cited a desire to remain committed to his role without being distracted by outside affairs, admitting that he had underestimated the negative reaction to his candidacy.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, has decided to withdraw his candidacy from the elections to the European Parliament and resign. This was reported by  French media referring to his statement to the Belga agency, UNN reports.

I don't want controversy to distract us from the essentials and harm the institution I lead, and thus the European project. 

- Mr. Michel explained.

Details

Charles Michel said he was committed "with full determination to ensure accountability to the end". At the end of this mandate, "I will take time to reflect on the nature and direction of my future commitment.

However, Michel admitted that he had underestimated "the scale and radical nature of some of the negative reaction" to the announcement of his candidacy.

I notice that insulting attacks are increasingly prevailing over factual and objective arguments. In my opinion, this affects the development of democratic life. On a personal level, it makes me question the meaning and impact presented not only for me, but also for those close to me, the electoral commitment to which I have dedicated my life for thirty years. 

- added the former Belgian prime minister, without specifying the meaning of these words.

He also noted that by announcing his decision in advance, he gave heads of state and government enough time to prepare for the transition. And he planned everything so that the election campaign would be compatible with the fulfillment of the expiring political mandate.

Context

He made this statement 20 days after announcing his place at the top of the MR list in the European Parliament elections to be held on June 9.

A likely election would force him to resign before the end of his term, scheduled for November 30, and no later than when he takes the oath of office before the European Parliament during its plenary session in mid-July.

It is noted that Michel has been criticized for putting his personal interest above the common interest. Some have noted that there is now a risk that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will lead the European Council - as head of government of the member state that holds the six-month EU Council presidency - if the twenty-seven fail to agree on a successor before the Belgian resigns. However, most observers consider this prospect unlikely.

The removal of the Liberal leader from the first place on the MR list in the European Parliament elections has revived the discussion of whose name will replace him on the list.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsNews of the World

