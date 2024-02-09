Changes and opportunities: astrologer told what the year of the Green Wood Dragon will bring and what are its peculiarities

On the night of February 10, according to the lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year will begin. The coming year will end on January 28, 2025. The features of the year of the Green Wood Dragon provide a great opportunity for enrichment, business development and the economy in general. Professional astrologer Xenia Bazilenko specially for UNN told, what impact the year of the Dragon will have on representatives of other years of the Chinese calendar.

Each new year in China begins at a different time - the second new moon after the winter solstice. This is an ancient Chinese tradition based on a system called Batsu, based on the change of years, which helps to understand the individual and their relationship with society.

Each year is dominated by a totem animal that represents the characteristic of the year. There are twelve such animals.

In astrology, the twelve-year cycle is the cycle of Jupiter. This is the period of time of its movement through the Zodiacal circle. About a year he is in the next sign of the Zodiac and his stay there gives a certain influence on large major world events.

The symbol of 2024 will be the Green Wood Dragon, which comes fifth in this calendar. It is considered the only fictional animal and is a symbol of imperial power.

In China, it is often said that the Dragon moves so fast that it is impossible to see its head and tail at the same time. And in astrology the symbol of the Dragon is related to the Lunar Nodes Rahu and Ketu, which determine the karmic development of mankind. Therefore, from the point of view of Chinese traditions, the power of this year's influence is too great and it is associated with great changes and unexpected events.

The dragon loves to shine, lead, be the center of attention, and also makes you tremble and afraid.

The features of the year of the Green Wood Dragon gives a great opportunity for enrichment, business development and the economy in general.

Characteristics of the Year:

Personality type: leader, manager

Strong qualities: strength, brightness, artistry, originality, oratory

Weaknesses: intolerance, irritability, criticality

Best Compatibility: Monkey and Rat

Talisman stone: amethyst, sapphire, green chrysolite

Colors (shades): green, olive, yellow, gold, black

Flowers: lotus, sage, mandrake

Lucky number: 1, 6, 7

The dragon will help all people who have the qualities of a leader to show themselves brightly. A big struggle among world leaders is not excluded. Dragons love freedom, prefer a free schedule without rigid schedules and restrictions. Therefore, freelancing will actively develop. This is a great year for the development of creative, oratorical and leadership qualities. In love and marriage, the year of the Dragon will give everyone to feel bright emotions and feelings in relationships. Teaches to respect the personal boundaries of each of us. It will be difficult for jealous people. Dragon is very mobile and active. Therefore, in order to maintain health and well-being in this year it is necessary to do a lot of sports. Long walks, jogging, swimming, dancing are useful. The main diseases Dragon gets from accumulated unexpressed emotions and excessive stress - Basilenko notes.

Dragons were born in the following years: 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012.

What impact will the Year of the Dragon have on members of other years of the Chinese calendar:

Rat in the Year of the Dragon

Quite safe and comfortable year, where you can achieve what you want, get well enriched, successfully develop your business, create comfort around you. Personal relationships can develop beautifully.

Bull in the Year of the Dragon

Stay calm and be patient, try to agree with everyone and everything will work out. Seek support from stronger people. A great year for creative activities.

Tiger in the Year of the Dragon

This year you will have stability. You will be full of strength and will be able to realize the most unrealistic plans. Great opportunities will open up before you.

Rabbit in the Year of the Dragon

This year you need to be courageous and endurance in order to achieve what you want. The Year of the Dragon can bring you many difficult situations, which will help you to become stronger. You need to be more vigilant, you should not always take your word for it.

Dragon in the Year of the Dragon

The year is bright, where you can fully unleash your potential, develop all your talents and abilities, reach great heights and win in competition. You can enrich yourself. The main thing is to be wary of excessive ambitions of your own.

Snake in the Year of the Dragon

Successful year of a couple with high energy levels. Great opportunities in the development of your own business, in training and scientific activities. But, it is important to hear and respect the opinion of others.

Horse in the Year of the Dragon

This year there will be a battle for leadership. The ambitious and bright Dragon versus the fast-running Horse. Therefore, your qualities such as calmness, diplomacy, harmony and prudence will be able to temper the Dragon's ardor and lead you to success.

The Goat in the Year of the Dragon

The year will be peaceful for you if you don't get into a competitive struggle. Many opportunities will open up in front of you. You will be able to feel the support of your surroundings.

Monkey in the Year of the Dragon

A fortunate year that will lead to great and favorable changes in life. For example, a sudden change of residence or work. The main thing is not to be afraid of change.

Rooster in the Year of the Dragon

This year will give you great opportunities. You should rely on teamwork and harmonious relations with others. Then you will be surrounded by support and care.

Dog in the Year of the Dragon

The year will bring a lot of tension and conflict. So avoid disagreements and do not engage in competitive struggle. The year is good for inner development and discovering your potential.

Pig in the Year of the Dragon

This year can be very peaceful, with good material and financial opportunities. In personal relationships, great love awaits you, and family harmony awaits you.