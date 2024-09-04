Cannabis worth UAH 2 million sold monthly: criminal organization of drug traffickers dismantled in Lviv region

Cyberpolice in Lviv region exposed eight members of a criminal organization who organized drug labs in Lviv and Ternopil regions that sold cannabis worth UAH 2 million a month. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The offenders organized the production and distribution of cannabis in particularly large amounts. Law enforcement officers detained eight men and seized drugs and raw materials worth over UAH 40 million at black market prices, - the statement said.

Details

The investigation established that the defendants purchased equipment for the artificial cultivation of elite varieties of cannabis. Subsequently, the six defendants organized the sale of the finished drug to different regions of Ukraine.

The "business" was organized by a resident of Lviv, involving six other residents of Lviv region and a resident of Cherkasy. According to preliminary data, the monthly income of the criminal group amounted to about two million hryvnias.

Recently, law enforcement officers conducted a series of simultaneous searches in Lviv, Rivne, Cherkasy and Ternopil regions at the suspects' residences and places of business, as well as in their vehicles.

More than 30 kg of cannabis, about 400 cannabis plants, hallucinogenic mushrooms, equipment for growing and packaging drugs, computer equipment, mobile phones, cars, bank cards, notes, UAH 442 thousand, USD 18.3 thousand and EUR 6 thousand were seized. A motion to seize the seized cash has been filed with the court, - law enforcement officials said.

The estimated value of the seized drugs and raw materials for their manufacture at black market prices exceeds UAH 40 million.

As a result of the investigation, eight people were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. They were served notices of suspicion and custody without the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint.The investigative actions are conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1, Part 2 Article 255, Part 3 Article 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects face up to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

