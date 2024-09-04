Cannabis worth UAH 2 million sold monthly: criminal organization of drug traffickers dismantled in Lviv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124160 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202747 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155897 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154102 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143472 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112484 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188966 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55449 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66033 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37844 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95624 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203569 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24912 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150874 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150073 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154097 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144987 views
Cannabis worth UAH 2 million sold monthly: criminal organization of drug traffickers dismantled in Lviv region

Cannabis worth UAH 2 million sold monthly: criminal organization of drug traffickers dismantled in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12072 views

Cyberpolice in Lviv region exposed an 8-person criminal organization that produced and sold large quantities of cannabis. They seized drugs worth UAH 40 million and detained the suspects, who face up to 12 years in prison.

Cyberpolice in Lviv region exposed eight members of a criminal organization who organized drug labs in Lviv and Ternopil regions that sold cannabis worth UAH 2 million a month. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The offenders organized the production and distribution of cannabis in particularly large amounts. Law enforcement officers detained eight men and seized drugs and raw materials worth over UAH 40 million at black market prices,

- the statement said.

Details

The investigation established that the defendants purchased equipment for the artificial cultivation of elite varieties of cannabis. Subsequently, the six defendants organized the sale of the finished drug to different regions of Ukraine.

The "business" was organized by a resident of Lviv, involving six other residents of Lviv region and a resident of Cherkasy. According to preliminary data, the monthly income of the criminal group amounted to about two million hryvnias.

Recently, law enforcement officers conducted a series of simultaneous searches in Lviv, Rivne, Cherkasy and Ternopil regions at the suspects' residences and places of business, as well as in their vehicles.

More than 30 kg of cannabis, about 400 cannabis plants, hallucinogenic mushrooms, equipment for growing and packaging drugs, computer equipment, mobile phones, cars, bank cards, notes, UAH 442 thousand, USD 18.3 thousand and EUR 6 thousand were seized. A motion to seize the seized cash has been filed with the court,

- law enforcement officials said.

The estimated value of the seized drugs and raw materials for their manufacture at black market prices exceeds UAH 40 million.

As a result of the investigation, eight people were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. They were served notices of suspicion and custody without the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint.The investigative actions are conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1, Part 2 Article 255, Part 3 Article 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects face up to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Odesa, law enforcement officers exposed two people involved in international drug trafficking and seized cocaine worth over UAH 2,300,000. Both suspects were served suspicion notices.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

