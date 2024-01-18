Canada to block access to its technological research for russian and Chinese scientists

The Canadian government has compiled a list of foreign institutes and laboratories linked to organizations in Russia, China and Iran that may pose a threat to Canada's national security. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Canadian list.

It is noted that Ottawa will not fund projects if these institutions are in any way involved in them. In this way, Canada is trying to prevent modern technologies developed in the country from falling into the hands of geopolitical rivals.

The organizations are mostly located in China, but the list also includes several from Russia and Iran. Among them are the National University of Defense Technology of China, various Chinese military schools, and Iran's Imam Hossein University, which focuses on nuclear research.

The new rules also define a list of research areas that Canada considers a priority and require protection. These include modern weapons, aerospace and satellite systems, as well as digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, advanced energy technologies, and life sciences.

Announcing the restrictions, officials explained that the government is increasingly concerned that strategic developments will fall into the hands of Canada's political opponents.

For example, a federal court recently denied a visa to study at the University of Waterloo (Ontario) to a Chinese citizen who wanted to use the knowledge he gained to improve the Chinese healthcare system.

The judge believed that his actions fell under the definition of "unconventional espionage" because the Chinese authorities could force the student to engage in such illegal activities.

Taiwan has expanded the list of goods prohibited for export to Russia and Belarus to prevent Taiwanese high-tech goods from being used for military purposes.