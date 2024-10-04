ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14853 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89547 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159145 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133626 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140628 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137836 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178265 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111938 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169608 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Cabinet of ministers handed over modular boiler houses to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk for winter-Shmygal

Cabinet of ministers handed over modular boiler houses to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk for winter-Shmygal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10565 views

The government has handed over 28 modular gas boiler houses for Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk. This will help cities ensure uninterrupted heat supply during the 2024/25 heating season and at critical infrastructure facilities.

The Cabinet of ministers has decided to transfer 28 modular gas boiler houses to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk for uninterrupted provision of utility services for heat supply to residents of territorial communities during the heating season. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Today we also have an important decision aimed at supporting communities during the heating season. We are transferring 28 modular gas boiler houses for Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk. These are alternative sources of heat production that will help these cities survive the winter

Shmygal said.

Addition

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reportedthat the boiler houses were transferred for the uninterrupted provision of utilities for heat supply to residents of territorial communities during the 2024/25 heating season and at critical infrastructure facilities.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, with the support of the German government, the World Health Organization, together with the Ministry of health of Ukraine, has started installing modular boiler rooms in hospitals.

Mobile boiler houses and alternative power plants: the Ministry of Infrastructure told how the power system will be restored in Kharkiv region16.04.24, 15:10 • 50814 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

