Cabinet of ministers handed over modular boiler houses to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk for winter-Shmygal

The Cabinet of ministers has decided to transfer 28 modular gas boiler houses to Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk for uninterrupted provision of utility services for heat supply to residents of territorial communities during the heating season. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Today we also have an important decision aimed at supporting communities during the heating season. We are transferring 28 modular gas boiler houses for Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kremenchuk. These are alternative sources of heat production that will help these cities survive the winter Shmygal said.

Addition

The representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reportedthat the boiler houses were transferred for the uninterrupted provision of utilities for heat supply to residents of territorial communities during the 2024/25 heating season and at critical infrastructure facilities.

Recall

Since the beginning of the year, with the support of the German government, the World Health Organization, together with the Ministry of health of Ukraine, has started installing modular boiler rooms in hospitals.

