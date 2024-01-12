British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks about Ukraine's victory over russia in his speech in the Verkhovna Rada

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 42312 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106402 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134952 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134122 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170885 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279733 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148777 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101764 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101407 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103364 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 64434 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 35691 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 42312 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247774 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232952 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258345 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27674 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134952 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105461 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105486 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121674 views
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks about Ukraine's victory over russia in his speech in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23169 views

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, where he emphasized his support for Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the President, MPs and ministers in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

There were guests in the Parliament. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. Also present were the President of Ukraine, the full Cabinet of Ministers, and representatives of the President's Office

- Zheleznyak wrote.

Rishi Sunak spoke behind the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada. According to Zhelezniak, he spoke about the support for Ukraine and the help the British gave to Ukrainians in the war. As a sign of support, he brought the MPs a British flag, which was signed by all members of the government.

putin must realize that no army can defeat free people, and that is why Ukraine must win. If putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop here. That is why this battle is so important. And we cannot and will not retreat. We will show that our enemies were wrong

- Zheleznyak quoted the British Prime Minister as saying.

He emphasized that the partners support Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

Sunak also reminded that the British have announced the largest military aid package. Sunak said that Britain will help develop the Ukrainian military industry. In particular, it will provide a grant of more than $250 million for the production of drones for the Armed Forces, which will be manufactured both in Ukraine and abroad.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunakom signed a security agreement between the two countries in Kyiv. The British prime minister also announced more than $3 billion in aid to Ukraine.

"Hundreds of thousands of shells and more missiles": Sunak on the largest aid package for Ukraine12.01.24, 17:20 • 101664 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

