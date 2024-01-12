British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks about Ukraine's victory over russia in his speech in the Verkhovna Rada

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the President, MPs and ministers in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

There were guests in the Parliament. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. Also present were the President of Ukraine, the full Cabinet of Ministers, and representatives of the President's Office - Zheleznyak wrote.

Rishi Sunak spoke behind the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada. According to Zhelezniak, he spoke about the support for Ukraine and the help the British gave to Ukrainians in the war. As a sign of support, he brought the MPs a British flag, which was signed by all members of the government.

putin must realize that no army can defeat free people, and that is why Ukraine must win. If putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop here. That is why this battle is so important. And we cannot and will not retreat. We will show that our enemies were wrong - Zheleznyak quoted the British Prime Minister as saying.

He emphasized that the partners support Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

Sunak also reminded that the British have announced the largest military aid package. Sunak said that Britain will help develop the Ukrainian military industry. In particular, it will provide a grant of more than $250 million for the production of drones for the Armed Forces, which will be manufactured both in Ukraine and abroad.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunakom signed a security agreement between the two countries in Kyiv. The British prime minister also announced more than $3 billion in aid to Ukraine.

