Borrell: it's ridiculous to say that allowing targeting on the territory of Russia means being in a war against Moscow

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized that although the bloc supports Ukraine, even when considering the possibility of targeting Russia, "we are not at war with Russia." He said this on Friday, arriving at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers, UNN reports.

"Yesterday we discussed lifting restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets. I have my personal opinion on this, of course. I have to have a personal opinion if I want to reach a consensus among the member states. But obviously, this is something that belongs to each of them. It is not an EU policy. Those countries that send long-range missiles and other weapons to Ukraine will each decide on their own how to use them," Borrell said.

But I think it's ridiculous to say that allowing targeting on the territory of Russia means being at war with Moscow. We are not in a war against Moscow - I think it's ridiculous to say that. We support Ukraine. Ukraine is being attacked from the territory of Russia, and according to international law, it can respond by attacking the places from which it is being attacked. So, there is nothing surprising in this. You can agree or not, but it is not a war against moscow if some member states do so - said the head of EU diplomacy.

"The (EU) defense ministers will focus on Ukraine, which is where we use all our resources, our political will, our financial capabilities, our military potential, both industrial and military. You can't imagine the efforts that the European armies are making to support Ukraine. (...) We are running out of supplies, and we have to replenish them. And my colleague and friend (Internal Market Commissioner Thierry) Breton is doing a great job of increasing the capacity of European industry. We now have about 700,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition (650,000 to be exact). So, things are going on. We are still not in the target. Our industry is increasing its capacity. But once again, I want to insist on the idea that, while we support Ukraine, even when we consider the possibility of targeting inside Russian territory, we are not in war with Russia. Nobody wants to be in war with Russia. We are just supporting Ukraine. But put [yourself] in the shoes of the Ukrainians who are being bombed by Russians from a place which is out of range of your capacity. You would like to be able to fight on equal terms. This is a war that costs a lot of lives for the Ukrainians. So, we have to support them more," Borrell said.

"We support Ukraine; we are not at war with Russia. We support Ukraine, but there are different ways to support Ukraine, and one of the most important ways is to train its military and provide fighter jets, and that's what we're doing. EUMAM is the most successful training mission we've ever had in our history," Borrell said.

