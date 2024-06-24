Border guards do not record the movement of Russian equipment and personnel near the border with Belarus - Demchenko

The direction on the border with Belarus remains threatening, but everything that happens on the territory of Belarus is actively monitored by intelligence units. Currently, border guards do not record the movement of Russian equipment and personnel near the border with Belarus. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Monday by the speaker of the state border service Andrey Demchenko, reports UNN.

Details

"We must understand that this direction remains threatening for us. Until Belarus stops supporting Russia in this full-scale war that the terrorist country has unleashed against our state. But we must understand that Belarus has repeatedly conducted either exercises or checks the readiness of its troops," the speaker of the state border guard service said.

Of course, everything that happens on the territory of Belarus is actively monitored by intelligence units in order to understand how threatening the situation may be for Ukraine, but despite everything at the moment, even during preliminary checks of such readiness or exercises, we do not record the movement of equipment or personnel near our border, including units of the Belarusian army. Let me remind you that Russia does not have sufficient forces on the territory of Belarus to invade the territory of our country Demchenko said.

He also added that earlier the Russian Federation withdrew its units from Belarus, which were there for exercises, but did not start new ones as part of the rotation.

"Although a small number of Russian military personnel remain there, they are more logistics units, support units. But no matter what happens there, we must be ready for the development of any situation, because Russia can continue to transfer its units to Belarus at any time. I would like to note once again that this direction is also a priority for us and remains threatening, so we are strengthening the entire length of the border with Belarus and strengthening both the border line and the border area, so that our soldiers have every opportunity to repel any attack and counteract any threat," Demchenko added.

Recall

On Friday, June 21, a sudden check of the readiness of formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Belarus began.