Body of 17-year-old girl found: number of victims in Kharkiv region increases after KABA attack

The number of casualties has increased in Kharkiv region after the occupiers dropped the CABs. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"The death toll has increased to three people. The body of a girl of about 17 years old was found near the car, the details are being established," said the head of the JMA.

Previously

Two enemy UAVs arrived in Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, there were hits on cars with civilians, at least two people were killed.