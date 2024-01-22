Bloomberg: Turkey's parliament plans to vote on Sweden's NATO membership this week

Within a week , the Turkish parliament plans to vote on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Bloomberg reports this with reference to its own sources, UNN writes.

Details

Turkish President Recep Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, which has a majority in parliament, will seek ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO - an anonymous Turkish official said.

The publication emphasizes that after that, Hungary will remain the last pillar of the Scandinavian expansion of the bloc.

Previously, Ankara and Budapest were the only NATO countries that had not yet ratified Sweden's membership. However, Erdogan had to make concessions to the Biden administration.

Head of NATO Military Committee: Civilians in the West should prepare for conflict with Russia

Earlier, Turkey decided to purchase 40 new F-16 fighters and 79 kits to modernize its existing fleet of military aircraft. However, the White House called Sweden's accession a prerequisite for the fleet upgrade deal.

Addendum

Sweden is expected to send hundreds of troops to Latvia to reinforce NATO forces there when it becomes a full member of the Alliance.

Bloomberg emphasizes that Sweden's accession will strengthen NATO and strengthen the defense of its eastern flank.

Recall

NATO is launching its largest military exercise, Steadfast Defender 2024, involving about 90,000 people. The exercises, which are taking place on European territory, are intended to demonstrate NATO's operational capability and readiness.