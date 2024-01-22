ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Bloomberg: Turkey's parliament plans to vote on Sweden's NATO membership this week

Bloomberg: Turkey's parliament plans to vote on Sweden's NATO membership this week

Kyiv  •  UNN

After a year and a half of debate, this week Turkey's parliament may vote on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Within a week , the Turkish parliament plans to vote on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Bloomberg reports this with reference to its own sources, UNN writes.

Details 

Turkish President Recep Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, which has a majority in parliament, will seek ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO

- an anonymous Turkish official said.

The publication emphasizes that after that, Hungary will remain the last pillar of the Scandinavian expansion of the bloc.

Previously, Ankara and Budapest were the only NATO countries that had not yet ratified Sweden's membership. However, Erdogan had to make concessions to the Biden administration.

Earlier, Turkey decided to purchase 40 new F-16 fighters and 79 kits to modernize its existing fleet of military aircraft. However, the White House called Sweden's accession a prerequisite for the fleet upgrade deal.

Addendum

Sweden is expected to send hundreds of troops to Latvia to reinforce NATO forces there when it becomes a full member of the Alliance. 

Bloomberg emphasizes that Sweden's accession will strengthen NATO and strengthen the defense of its eastern flank.  

Recall

NATO is launching its largest military exercise, Steadfast Defender 2024, involving about 90,000 people. The exercises, which are taking place on European territory, are intended to demonstrate NATO's operational capability and readiness.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

