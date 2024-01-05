ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Blockade on the border with Poland: about 2 thousand trucks in line

Polish hauliers and farmers created queues of 2,000 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border, blocking several checkpoints.

As of this morning, about 2,000 trucks are queuing in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish carriers and farmers. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Yesterday, the blocking resumed again in the direction of the Medyka checkpoint on the Polish side. On the Ukrainian side, it is the Shehyni checkpoint. As of this morning, there is a queue of about 600 trucks in the direction of Ukraine in Poland. Another 1,400 trucks are queuing in three directions, which are also blocked:  Rava-Ruska, Yagodyn, Krakivets

- Demchenko said. 

According to him, the smallest flow of trucks is at the Yahodyn checkpoint. 

"That is, at their Dorohusk checkpoint. In fact, over the past day, about 100 trucks have crossed. However, this direction can handle 1200-1400 trucks per day. Therefore, there is a significant decrease in the flow," said Demchenko. 

Earlier

On January 4, the Medyka-Szegyni checkpoint in Poland was again blocked for truck traffic towards Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy

