Blockade on the border with Poland: about 2 thousand trucks in line

As of this morning, about 2,000 trucks are queuing in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish carriers and farmers. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Yesterday, the blocking resumed again in the direction of the Medyka checkpoint on the Polish side. On the Ukrainian side, it is the Shehyni checkpoint. As of this morning, there is a queue of about 600 trucks in the direction of Ukraine in Poland. Another 1,400 trucks are queuing in three directions, which are also blocked: Rava-Ruska, Yagodyn, Krakivets - Demchenko said.

According to him, the smallest flow of trucks is at the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"That is, at their Dorohusk checkpoint. In fact, over the past day, about 100 trucks have crossed. However, this direction can handle 1200-1400 trucks per day. Therefore, there is a significant decrease in the flow," said Demchenko.

Earlier

On January 4, the Medyka-Szegyni checkpoint in Poland was again blocked for truck traffic towards Ukraine.