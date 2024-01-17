Blinken says he doesn't think a ceasefire in Ukraine is anywhere near

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he does not think a ceasefire in Ukraine is anywhere near, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

When asked if a ceasefire is anywhere near in Ukraine, Blinken replied: "I don't think so.

He indicated that Putin is ready to continue sending his young men into the meat grinder of war, which is a deep tragedy.

But he sees a future in which Ukraine stands firmly on its own two feet.

Blinken was also asked whether this is the worst time to be US Secretary of State, or just in the top five.

However, Blinken argues that under Joe Biden, the United States is in a "renewed position of strength." He says that Biden asked him to re-engage with international partners, and that has happened. This means that when it comes to China and Russia, the world is more aligned than before, he argues.

