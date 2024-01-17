ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Blinken says he doesn't think a ceasefire in Ukraine is anywhere near

Blinken says he doesn't think a ceasefire in Ukraine is anywhere near

Kyiv  •  UNN

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking at the World Economic Forum, said that he does not think a ceasefire in Ukraine is anywhere near

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he does not think a ceasefire in Ukraine is anywhere near, The Guardian reports, UNN writes.

Details

When asked if a ceasefire is anywhere near in Ukraine, Blinken replied: "I don't think so.

He indicated that Putin is ready to continue sending his young men into the meat grinder of war, which is a deep tragedy.

But he sees a future in which Ukraine stands firmly on its own two feet.

Blinken was also asked whether this is the worst time to be US Secretary of State, or just in the top five.

However, Blinken argues that under Joe Biden, the United States is in a "renewed position of strength." He says that Biden asked him to re-engage with international partners, and that has happened. This means that when it comes to China and Russia, the world is more aligned than before, he argues.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

