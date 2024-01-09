BES stops illegal activities of 7 gambling facilities in Kyiv region

Detectives of the BES Department in Kyiv region exposed and stopped the activities of 7 illegal gambling establishments that organized and conducted gambling and lotteries in Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv. This was reported by the press service of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the gambling halls had been operating for a long time without establishing a legal entity and the necessary licenses. The establishments were located mainly on the first floors of residential buildings and in kiosks.

Illegal services were provided around the clock, in violation of the curfew.

"Customers" could get into underground gambling establishments only on the recommendation of regular players and a preliminary phone call.

During the searches, the BES detectives seized material evidence of illegal activity: more than 80 sets of computer equipment, video cameras, thermal printers, flash drives, mobile phones, poker tables and draft records. the statement reads

The full range of persons involved in illegal activities is currently being identified.

The pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under Art. 203-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal activities in organizing or conducting gambling, lotteries) is ongoing.

The prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office are in charge of the proceedings.

