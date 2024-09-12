Beating of a serviceman in Smila: court places two more suspects under house arrest

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113449 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148741 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150084 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141701 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183030 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 08:49 PM • 38145 views
February 28, 10:28 PM • 38818 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 65878 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 62166 views
03:40 AM • 40042 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189266 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193680 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183011 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 210044 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 198483 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147741 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 147171 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 151423 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142463 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 158994 views
Beating of a serviceman in Smila: court places two more suspects under house arrest

Beating of a serviceman in Smila: court places two more suspects under house arrest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13052 views

Two suspects in the case of beating a serviceman in Smila have been placed under round-the-clock house arrest. The main suspect was served a new notice of suspicion of extortion, hooliganism and illegal possession of weapons and drugs.

The court has imposed round-the-clock house arrest on two more suspects in the case of beating a soldier in Smila, Cherkasy region. Also, the main suspect was served a new suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNNreports.

At the request of the prosecutor of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office of Cherkasy region, two more persons suspected of hooliganism against a serviceman were imposed round-the-clock house arrest as a measure of restraint

- , the statement said.

Also, the main suspect was served a new suspicion notice of extortion, hooliganism, illegal possession of weapons and drugs (Art. 189, Part 4, Art. 296, Part 2, Art. 263, Part 1, Art. 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

A conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former military man occurred in Cherkasy region over a road accident.

Law enforcers have launched an internal investigation into the possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila.

On September 11, police detained a suspect in the beating of a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region. He was hiding in a hotel in the region.

On the same day, the court imposed pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the case - detention.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

