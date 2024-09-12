Beating of a serviceman in Smila: court places two more suspects under house arrest

The court has imposed round-the-clock house arrest on two more suspects in the case of beating a soldier in Smila, Cherkasy region. Also, the main suspect was served a new suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, UNNreports.

At the request of the prosecutor of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office of Cherkasy region, two more persons suspected of hooliganism against a serviceman were imposed round-the-clock house arrest as a measure of restraint - , the statement said.

Also, the main suspect was served a new suspicion notice of extortion, hooliganism, illegal possession of weapons and drugs (Art. 189, Part 4, Art. 296, Part 2, Art. 263, Part 1, Art. 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

A conflict between a Hyundai driver and a former military man occurred in Cherkasy region over a road accident.

Law enforcers have launched an internal investigation into the possible inaction of local police officers in the beating of an ex-soldier in Smila.

On September 11, police detained a suspect in the beating of a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region. He was hiding in a hotel in the region.

On the same day, the court imposed pre-trial restraint on the suspect in the case - detention.