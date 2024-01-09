Basic anti-epidemic standards: the Ministry of Health explained who should wear a mask and when

The Ministry of Health has reminded Ukrainians that medical masks, distance keeping and "local quarantine" are basic anti-epidemic and preventive measures. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that despite the lifting of the nationwide quarantine due to COVID-19, these norms are in force in Ukraine on a permanent basis.

Such measures can be applied in regions or individual districts, cities where the epidemic threshold has been exceeded. Or even in individual institutions, educational institutions or individual classes, schools or enterprises - the ministry explained.

It is recommended to wear a protective mask if:

you have symptoms of a cold, cough or sneeze, and are unable to stay at home;

For patients with symptoms of a cold or suspected airborne infection, a mask will limit the potential spread of respiratory secretions;



you are caring for a patient with ARVI, COVID-19 or influenza;



healthy people in crowded places for additional protection;



for doctors and healthcare professionals when examining patients with respiratory symptoms and during procedures and manipulations that require sterility to protect the patient from possible infections.



Addendum

The agency explained that the incidence level for declaring the epidemic threshold exceeded is different for each region.

It is calculated depending on the number of people and the intensity of the spread of respiratory viral infections during the epidemic season, which begins in October and ends in spring.

Recall

In the first week of this year, more than 10,000 new cases of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv. Ten adults died in hospitals as a result of the disease .

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 7 people have died of influenza in Ukraine - Ministry of Health