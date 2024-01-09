Basic anti-epidemic standards: the Ministry of Health explained who should wear a mask and when

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 39265 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106156 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134679 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133909 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174187 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170836 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279563 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101579 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101195 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103142 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63025 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 33944 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 39265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279563 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247624 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258192 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26844 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134679 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105431 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121622 views
Basic anti-epidemic standards: the Ministry of Health explained who should wear a mask and when

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28274 views

The Ministry of Health reminded Ukrainians of the basic anti-epidemic and preventive standards that are in place in the country despite the lifting of the nationwide quarantine.

The Ministry of Health has reminded Ukrainians that medical masks, distance keeping and "local quarantine" are basic anti-epidemic and preventive measures. This was reported by UNN.

Details 

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that despite the lifting of the nationwide quarantine due to COVID-19, these norms are in force in Ukraine on a permanent basis. 

Such measures can be applied in regions or individual districts, cities where the epidemic threshold has been exceeded. Or even in individual institutions, educational institutions or individual classes, schools or enterprises 

- the ministry explained.

Coronavirus has not disappeared: Kyiv residents are advised to return to mask mode08.01.24, 20:00 • 47596 views

It is recommended to wear a protective mask if:

  • you have symptoms of a cold, cough or sneeze, and are unable to stay at home;
  • For patients with symptoms of a cold or suspected airborne infection, a mask will limit the potential spread of respiratory secretions;
  • you are caring for a patient with ARVI, COVID-19 or influenza;
  • healthy people in crowded places for additional protection;
  • for doctors and healthcare professionals when examining patients with respiratory symptoms and during procedures and manipulations that require sterility to protect the patient from possible infections.

Addendum

The agency explained that the incidence level for declaring the epidemic threshold exceeded is different for each region.

It is calculated depending on the number of people and the intensity of the spread of respiratory viral infections during the epidemic season, which begins in October and ends in spring.

Recall

In the first week of this year, more than 10,000 new cases of influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 were registered in Kyiv. Ten adults died in hospitals as a result of the disease .

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 7 people have died of influenza in Ukraine - Ministry of Health04.01.24, 18:24 • 27732 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

