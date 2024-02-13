Bail in excess of UAH 120 thousand and an electronic bracelet: court imposes a preventive measure on UOC-MP hierodeacon Muzychuk

Today, February 13, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Hierodeacon Pavlo Muzychuk. He is suspected of justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorifying its participants, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

The court imposed on Pavlo Muzychuk a pre-trial restraint in the form of bail in excess of UAH 120 thousand (40 minimum incomes) and wearing an electronic bracelet.

The court also ordered the suspect to report to the investigating prosecutor upon request, to notify of changes in his place of residence and work, not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the investigating prosecutor or the court, to refrain from communicating with witnesses, and to deposit documents granting the right to travel abroad.

Muzychuk's lawyers said that they would appeal the decision of the judge of the Solomyansky District Court. They will request a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment.

On February 9, it became known that the SBU was conducting searches in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the novice of the Kyiv Cave Monastery was notified of suspicion of justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants under Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to three years in prison.