Bad weather leaves 229 settlements without electricity

In Ukraine, 229 cities, towns and villages in six regions are still without electricity due to bad weather, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to Ukrenergo, 229 settlements in 6 regions (Dnipropetrovs'k - 80, Kirovohrad - 51, Mykolaiv - 39, Sumy - 28, Zaporizhzhia - 18 and Chernihiv - 13) are without power," the statement said.

Regional power company crews are involved in restoring power supply.

Addendum

According to the forecast, there will be no precipitation this afternoon, only in the Carpathians, and light snow in Volyn and Rivne regions in the evening. There will be ice on the roads. The wind is mostly northwest, 7-12 m/s. The temperature will be 8-13° below zero, in the south, in Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia 2-7° below zero.