Bad weather in Odesa region: Kiper reported on the current situation in the districts

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, shared operational information on the situation with bad weather in the region, UNN reports .

Details

In Podolsk district, 58 settlements (20,827 people) have no electricity supply, DTEK's emergency teams continue to restore it. Centralized water, heat and gas supply is available. The roads are passable, there is ice and snowfall, and contractor and utility vehicles are working.

In Berezivskyi district, 4 settlements are partially without electricity, 79 are completely without electricity (31,600 inhabitants). Gas, heat and water supply are available.

In Rozdilnyansky district 66 settlements (25,920 people) are without electricity; 2 are partially without electricity. DTEK crews are working. Heat, water and gas supply is in normal mode.

In Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, there is a partial power outage in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi and the village of Starosilie. In the rest of the communities, everything is working as usual. Utilities and road services are clearing the area.

In Izmail district, 14 settlements (28,362 people) do not have electricity supply. Heat supply: in Izmail the boiler house has a leak, one building is currently without heating. Tomorrow morning, 09.01. repair works will continue. Water supply and gas supply in the district are working in the normal mode.

In Odesa district, there is no electricity supply in 16 settlements (6785 residents). Generators are operating, and applications have been submitted to DTEK.

In Bolgrad district, there is no electricity supply in 6 settlements. Repair works are underway.

"There are invincibility points throughout the region. All services are working in an enhanced mode," Kiper said.