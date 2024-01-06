Bad weather hits Ukraine: power companies in Kyiv and Odesa regions switch to enhanced operation mode
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK's power plants in Kyiv and Odesa regions are preparing for bad weather and switching to an enhanced mode of operation to eliminate possible outages.
Details
"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, DTEK's power engineers will switch to an enhanced mode of operation on January 7-9 and prepare to eliminate the consequences of accidents as quickly as possible, should they occur," DTEK said.
Recall
On Sunday, a significant weather complication is expected in Ukraine. Snow, ice and frost will come to Ukraine from northern Europe.