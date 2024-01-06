Bad weather hits Ukraine: power companies in Kyiv and Odesa regions switch to enhanced operation mode

Due to the bad weather in Kyiv and Odesa regions, DTEK's power companies are switching to an enhanced mode, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

According to DTEK, power companies are switching to an enhanced mode of operation in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, DTEK's power engineers will switch to an enhanced mode of operation on January 7-9 and prepare to eliminate the consequences of accidents as quickly as possible, should they occur," DTEK said.

Recall

On Sunday, a significant weather complication is expected in Ukraine. Snow, ice and frost will come to Ukraine from northern Europe.