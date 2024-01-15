Austin may need additional hospital stay - White House

National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Sunday that, according to doctors, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin may need an additional stay in a clinic. Kirby said this in an interview with CBS, UNN reports.

Details

We will see when he can be discharged, but obviously they still think he may need additional treatment... part of which is physiotherapy Kirby said

According to Kirby, there is "regular communication between President Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin.

Austin remains in the clinic and is in good condition, the Pentagon said on Saturday, adding that it has not yet named a specific date for his discharge.

Context

In late December, 70-year-old Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for treatment of prostate cancer. He returned to the clinic on January 1 due to complications and has remained there since.

President Joe Biden emphasized that he trusts Austin, despite the fact that the Pentagon chief did not initially inform the president of his hospitalization, which drew criticism from a number of lawmakers.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin is still in the hospital