At the UN Security Council, Ukraine urges partners to adopt two decisions to stop Russia's terror

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on August 28, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called on partners to consider two solutions that would help stop Russia's terror. These are the authorization of strikes on military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and the shooting down of enemy targets by other countries near their airspace. Kyslytsya wrote about this in social networks, UNN reports.

We urge you and all partners to consider two concrete solutions that will help us end Russian terror faster. First, to recognize Ukraine's right to conduct long-range strikes against all legitimate military targets on Russian territory. Second, to use the air defense systems of our partners to shoot down missiles and drones near their airspace. None of these steps are escalatory. On the contrary, they will deter Russia, reduce terror and the number of victims - Serhiy Kyslytsya said.

He also pointed out that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has fired more than 9,600 missiles, nearly 14,000 attack drones, and more than 33,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine.

Kyslytsya added that the cost of these attacks is difficult to calculate. On August 26 alone, Russia spent about $1.3 billion on shelling Ukraine.

Kuleba discusses with Polish Foreign Minister the transfer of MiGs to the Armed Forces and the downing of Russian missiles by Polish air defense