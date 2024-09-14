At one of its next sessions, the Verkhovna Rada plans to finally adopt a law that resolves the issue of mobilization under the age of 25

At one of the next week's plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider a law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (Reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading, UNN reports.

The draft law has been included in the draft agenda for the next plenary sessions for consideration in the second reading and adoption as a whole.

It should be added that the bill was passed in the first reading in early September.

The revised draft law proposes to amend the final provisions of the Laws of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" and to establish that during the period of martial law imposed by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of 24. 02.2022 No. 64/2022 "On the introduction of martial law in Ukraine", approved by the Law of Ukraine No. 2102-IX "On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine ‘On the Introduction of Martial Law in Ukraine’":

persons liable for military service who, on the day of entry into force of the Law of Ukraine of 21.03.2024 No. 3621-IX “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Servicemen and Police Officers to Social Protection” were registered with the military registration of persons liable for military service as medically unfit for military service in peacetime or partially fit in wartime, are not subject to call-up for military service during mobilization until they reach the age of 25. Such persons may be called up for military service during this period with their consent;

servicemen performing military service during mobilization for a special period from among the persons who, as of the date of entry into force of the Law of Ukraine of 21.03. 2024 No. 3621-IX “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Servicemen and Police Officers to Social Protection” were registered with the military service registration as persons who were declared unfit for military service in peacetime, or limitedly fit in wartime, and who have not reached the age of 25 may be discharged from military service in the reserve unless they expressed a desire to continue military service.

Mobilization in Ukraine: TCC reminds who can be drafted even under 25