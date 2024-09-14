ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113385 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 189197 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148697 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150050 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141687 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193639 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112304 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182971 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104946 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

At one of its next sessions, the Verkhovna Rada plans to finally adopt a law that resolves the issue of mobilization under the age of 25

At one of its next sessions, the Verkhovna Rada plans to finally adopt a law that resolves the issue of mobilization under the age of 25

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52031 views

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing to consider a draft law on the mobilization of persons under 25. Changes are proposed for persons liable for military service who are declared unfit for service in peacetime but are limitedly fit in wartime.

At one of the next week's plenary sessions, MPs plan to consider a law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding military service during mobilization by persons under the age of 25 (Reg. No. 11379-d). The law has already been adopted in the first reading, UNN reports.

The draft law has been included in the draft agenda for the next plenary sessions for consideration in the second reading and adoption as a whole.

It should be added that the bill was passed in the first reading in early September.

The revised draft law proposes to amend the final provisions of the Laws of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" and to establish that during the period of martial law imposed by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of 24. 02.2022 No. 64/2022 "On the introduction of martial law in Ukraine", approved by the Law of Ukraine No. 2102-IX "On Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine ‘On the Introduction of Martial Law in Ukraine’":

  • persons liable for military service who, on the day of entry into force of the Law of Ukraine of 21.03.2024 No. 3621-IX “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Servicemen and Police Officers to Social Protection” were registered with the military registration of persons liable for military service as medically unfit for military service in peacetime or partially fit in wartime, are not subject to call-up for military service during mobilization until they reach the age of 25. Such persons may be called up for military service during this period with their consent;
  • servicemen performing military service during mobilization for a special period from among the persons who, as of the date of entry into force of the Law of Ukraine of 21.03. 2024 No. 3621-IX “On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Servicemen and Police Officers to Social Protection” were registered with the military service registration as persons who were declared unfit for military service in peacetime, or limitedly fit in wartime, and who have not reached the age of 25 may be discharged from military service in the reserve unless they expressed a desire to continue military service.

Mobilization in Ukraine: TCC reminds who can be drafted even under 2528.07.24, 16:27 • 33745 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

