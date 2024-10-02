Applications for almost UAH 10 billion under the eRecovery program approved in Kyiv region - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 11826 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88285 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158846 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140534 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178105 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111936 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169496 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138036 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137596 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77064 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105867 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108055 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178105 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169496 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186045 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137596 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138036 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145117 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136615 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153623 views
Actual
Applications for almost UAH 10 billion under the eRecovery program approved in Kyiv region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11765 views

Positive decisions worth almost UAH 10 billion have been made in Kyiv region as part of the three stages of the eRestoration program. More than 15.8 thousand applications for the repair, purchase and construction of housing for victims of Russian aggression were approved.

Positive decisions worth almost UAH 10 billion have already been made in the Kyiv region within all three stages of eRestoration. This was stated by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Mr. Kravchenko explained that the first stage involves providing monetary compensation for current and capital repairs. More than 13 thousand positive decisions have already been made in the amount of over UAH 1.7 billion.

The second stage is the issuance of housing purchase certificates. We have approved 2.3 thousand applications worth over UAH 6.6 billion.

The Government has allocated an additional UAH 7 billion for the eRecovery program12.07.24, 18:17 • 22070 views

In turn, the third stage is the provision of financial compensation for the construction of new housing to replace the destroyed one. 511 applications worth over UAH 1.53 billion were approved.

Positive decisions worth almost UAH 10 billion have already been made. Commissions have already made positive decisions on more than 15.8 thousand applications

- said the head of CRMA.

He emphasized that the “eRestoration” program was an important step in restoring housing and supporting people who lost their homes as a result of Russian aggression.

Recall

Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukrainians can use the eVodnovlennya certificate for the first installment of the eHouse program through Diia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyKyiv region
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

