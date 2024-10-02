Applications for almost UAH 10 billion under the eRecovery program approved in Kyiv region - RMA

Positive decisions worth almost UAH 10 billion have already been made in the Kyiv region within all three stages of eRestoration. This was stated by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Mr. Kravchenko explained that the first stage involves providing monetary compensation for current and capital repairs. More than 13 thousand positive decisions have already been made in the amount of over UAH 1.7 billion.

The second stage is the issuance of housing purchase certificates. We have approved 2.3 thousand applications worth over UAH 6.6 billion.

The Government has allocated an additional UAH 7 billion for the eRecovery program

In turn, the third stage is the provision of financial compensation for the construction of new housing to replace the destroyed one. 511 applications worth over UAH 1.53 billion were approved.

Positive decisions worth almost UAH 10 billion have already been made. Commissions have already made positive decisions on more than 15.8 thousand applications - said the head of CRMA.

He emphasized that the “eRestoration” program was an important step in restoring housing and supporting people who lost their homes as a result of Russian aggression.

Recall

Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukrainians can use the eVodnovlennya certificate for the first installment of the eHouse program through Diia.