Apartment building catches fire in Lviv region: rescuers bring 12 people out into the fresh air

A fire broke out on the roof of a residential building in Rava-Ruska, Lviv region. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire, there are no injured people, the State Emergency Service reports, UNN writes.

"On January 20 at 13:35 ... a fire was reported in the town of Rava-Ruska, Lviv district. The fire started on the roof of a residential building over the entire area. Rescuers from Lviv region were sent to the scene using an elevated call number," the statement said.

It is noted that rescuers brought 12 people out into the fresh air. The estimated area of the fire is 900 square meters.

"Emergency workers are currently working to eliminate the fire. No one was injured," the SES added.

Recall

An elderly man who killed his friend and dumped his body on a railroad track to make it look like a suicide was detained in Kharkiv region .