Apartment building catches fire in Lviv region: rescuers bring 12 people out into the fresh air

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 36860 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105990 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134453 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133763 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279439 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167098 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101449 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101052 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102988 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 62035 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 32732 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 36860 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279439 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247505 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258075 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25965 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134453 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105334 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105369 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121566 views
Apartment building catches fire in Lviv region: rescuers bring 12 people out into the fresh air

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33495 views

A fire on January 20 engulfed the roof of a residential building in Rava-Ruska, Lviv region. Although 12 people were evacuated, no injuries have been reported so far.

A fire broke out on the roof of a residential building in Rava-Ruska, Lviv region. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire, there are no injured people, the State Emergency Service reports, UNN writes.

"On January 20 at 13:35 ... a fire was reported in the town of Rava-Ruska, Lviv district. The fire started on the roof of a residential building over the entire area. Rescuers from Lviv region were sent to the scene using an elevated call number," the statement said.

It is noted that rescuers brought 12 people out into the fresh air. The estimated area of the fire is 900 square meters.

"Emergency workers are currently working to eliminate the fire. No one was injured," the SES added.

Recall

An elderly man who killed his friend and dumped his body on a railroad track to make it look like a suicide was detained in Kharkiv region .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

