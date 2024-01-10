Another international meeting in Odesa Oblast: plans to expand ASC network with European partners

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with the head of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine (EUAM), Rolf Holmbo, UNN reports, citing Kiper's message on Telegram.

He briefed the Head of Mission on the situation in Odesa region. He emphasized that despite constant terrorist attacks, Odesa region remains resilient and strives for development. In particular, we discussed with EUAM representatives the development of a data center and information and communication network, as well as a network of ASCs in Odesa region. We will actively cooperate in these areas - Kiper wrote.

He also thanked EUAM for its support of Ukraine and Odesa Oblast. Odesa Oblast is one of the most visited regions by foreign delegations. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security.

As a result of the meeting, Odesa region expects the Swedish side to help strengthen the region's security. In November, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameronvisited Odesa.

During the visit, Cameron examined the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.