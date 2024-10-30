Another 10 banks join the program of compensation for the purchase of Ukrainian equipment
Kyiv • UNN
Another 10 banks joined the program to compensate 15% of the cost of Ukrainian machinery and equipment. Now, a total of 12 financial institutions provide an opportunity to receive state support for the purchase of domestic equipment.
The program of compensation for 15% of the cost of Ukrainian machinery and equipment is expanding - 10 more banks have joined it. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Economy.
Details
Financial institutions have signed memorandums of cooperation with the Ministry of Economy. The program is implemented under the policy “Made in Ukraine”.
“From now on, buyers of Ukrainian machinery and equipment, including buses, trucks, elevators, transformers and other equipment, will be able to apply for 15% of the cost to ten more banks. In total, twelve financial institutions are already providing services under this program to entrepreneurs and manufacturers who want to modernize their production and become energy independent. The program is also aimed at supporting the development of Ukrainian industry,” said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy.
Currently, the following banks participate in the program of compensation for the cost of machinery and equipment made in Ukraine (15%):
- PJSC “BANK VOSTOK”
- SKY BANK JSC
- JSC “ProCredit Bank”
- OTP Bank JSC
- JSC “PIRAEUS BANK ICB”
- JSC JSB Lviv
- PJSC “UKRGASBANK”
- JSC "ACCENT-BANK"
- JSC “AB ”RADABANK”
- PJSC "MTB BANK"
- JSC “Bank Credit Dnipro”
- JSC CB GLOBUS
As explained by the Ministry of Economy, entrepreneurs who want to use state support and receive compensation must pay for machinery and equipment through one of the authorized banks and submit an application for compensation to the bank along with a copy of the payment document and an acceptance certificate.
In turn, the bank:
- checks the applicants ' documents confirming the purchase;
- submits the lists of applicants to the Ministry of Economy for verification;
- opens accounts to which the Ministry of Economy transfers funds;
- transfers compensation to customers' accounts.
Manufacturers who want to submit their equipment for participation in the program need to submit an electronic application to the Ministry of Economy and provide information on the degree of localization, costing and technological operations, and the calculation of the share of labor costs.
After the Ministry of Economy's inspection, the goods will be included in a public list, which will be shared with banks to implement the program.
It is noted that compensation for goods purchased before December 1, 2024 can be received in the current year, provided that the application is submitted before December 5. For equipment purchased after December 1, compensation will be charged next year. Funding depends on the order in which applications are received and the availability of a budget.
The Decision to launch a new program to support producers of the compensation program was made by the Cabinet of Ministers on September 24, 2024.
