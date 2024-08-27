ukenru
Animal rights activists demand to restrict carriage business in Lviv after incident with horse fall

Animal rights activists demand to restrict carriage business in Lviv after incident with horse fall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13875 views

After the incident with the horse that fainted in the center of Lviv, the organization UAnimals demands to restrict the carriage business. Animal rights activists are preparing a statement to the police and have asked the city authorities to ban entertainment with horses.

Amid an incident with a horse that fainted in the center of Lviv, animal rights activists from UAnimals are demanding to restrict the carriage business and are preparing a statement to the police. UNN reports this with reference to the organization's post on Facebook

At UAnimals, we are convinced that the exploitation of horses in carriages for entertainment is a cruel relic of the past and has no place in a modern city. Today, UAnimals lawyers have prepared a statement to the police about the facts of animal cruelty, and also appealed to the Lviv City Council Lviv City Council and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi with a request to restrict the carriage business in the city in general

- , the statement said.

The organization said that they had agreed to a joint meeting  with the deputy mayor  Andriy Moskalenko regarding the horse incident. 

The meeting will reportedly demand a complete ban on horse-drawn carriage rides. 

Context 

Yesterday, on August 26, on Facebook , a resident of the city, Kristina Mashakevich, posted a video of a horse harnessed to a carriage falling down. The woman who was driving the carriage managed to bring the animal back to life, after which the carriage continued to move.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

