Animal rights activists demand to restrict carriage business in Lviv after incident with horse fall

Amid an incident with a horse that fainted in the center of Lviv, animal rights activists from UAnimals are demanding to restrict the carriage business and are preparing a statement to the police. UNN reports this with reference to the organization's post on Facebook.

At UAnimals, we are convinced that the exploitation of horses in carriages for entertainment is a cruel relic of the past and has no place in a modern city. Today, UAnimals lawyers have prepared a statement to the police about the facts of animal cruelty, and also appealed to the Lviv City Council Lviv City Council and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi with a request to restrict the carriage business in the city in general - , the statement said.

The organization said that they had agreed to a joint meeting with the deputy mayor Andriy Moskalenko regarding the horse incident.

The meeting will reportedly demand a complete ban on horse-drawn carriage rides.

Context

Yesterday, on August 26, on Facebook , a resident of the city, Kristina Mashakevich, posted a video of a horse harnessed to a carriage falling down. The woman who was driving the carriage managed to bring the animal back to life, after which the carriage continued to move.