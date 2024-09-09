Enemy drone was shot down in Cherkasy region at night, there was a fire

An air alert lasted for 3.5 hours in Cherkasy region at night, and an enemy drone was destroyed, the wreckage caused a fire of dry vegetation that was quickly extinguished, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, wrote on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

