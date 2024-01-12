Amid the blockade there are 800 trucks on the border with Poland, and another thousand in the unblocked Shehyni

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34499 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105833 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134247 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174022 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279314 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167097 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148772 views

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101325 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100918 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102852 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61138 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31583 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 34651 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279317 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247395 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232580 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257972 views
Actual people
Actual places
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25310 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105317 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121512 views
Amid the blockade there are 800 trucks on the border with Poland, and another thousand in the unblocked Shehyni

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28489 views

800 trucks are delayed on the Polish-Ukrainian border due to the blockade of three checkpoints, another thousand are stuck at the unblocked Shehyni

As of this morning, there are about 800 trucks in queues in Poland heading to Ukraine amid the blockade of three checkpoints by Polish carriers. Another thousand are at the unblocked Shehyni checkpoint. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The blockade continues. There are three directions: "Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska, Krakivets. "Shehyni was unblocked the other day. Of course, we see a queue in front of Shehyni checkpoint because drivers and carriers are looking for routes to cross the border," said Demchenko.

He noted that as of this morning, there were a thousand trucks in front of the Shehyni checkpoint.

Around 800 vehicles in front of the three directions that continue to be blocked

- Demchenko said.

Addendum

Since November 6, Polish carriers have been blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine for trucks. Initially, this affected three checkpoints, and later the blockade was extended to four checkpoints. Farmers also joined the carriers.

On January 6, Polish farmers ended the blockade in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising