Already tested at a training ground: Ukrainian developers have created a moving firing point

Ukrainian Technical Equipment has developed the UTE MT-1 mobile firing point, which can be mounted on a large-caliber machine gun. The project has already been tested at a training ground. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

"The advantage of a moving firing point is that it can be controlled remotely, which means saving the lives of the military. The prototype takes into account the requirements of the military. Among the obvious advantages of the development are its low-profile, cross-country and lightweight design, which means it can be easily transported by bus or pickup truck, where it drives itself," noted Fedorov.

Fedorov noted that the project has been tested at a testing ground and received a grant from Brave1 to produce two improved samples.

"The developers are planning to install other weapons on the point and test the operation of new communication modes," the minister summarized.

