Almost a million-hryvnias scheme was pulled off at the restoration of the Kyiv fortress, police have already made two suspicions

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61839 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103633 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151074 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247247 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173430 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164809 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148241 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224128 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63380 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100728 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33543 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44992 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37979 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247245 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236276 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223193 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 61826 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 37979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 44992 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112305 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113239 views
Almost a million-hryvnias scheme was pulled off at the restoration of the Kyiv fortress, police have already made two suspicions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18724 views

The director of the Kyiv Fortress Museum and the contractor were suspected of a scheme involving almost UAH 900,000 in restoration work at the Kyiv Fortress.

A contractor has been suspected in a nearly million-hryvnias embezzlement scheme at the restoration of the Kyiv Fortress museum, the Kyiv National Police reported, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported exposing a scheme to embezzle funds for the restoration of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress". 

Earlier, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to the museum's director, who allegedly "entered into an agreement with a contractor to carry out restoration work on one of the fortress towers at inflated prices.

"Investigators have now exposed the director of the contractor organization, who... reflected in the acceptance certificates the overstated cost of construction materials, which caused the National Museum to suffer losses of almost 900 thousand hryvnias," the police said.

The police reportedly notified the defendant of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - misappropriation of property through abuse of office, if committed in a particularly large scale. The sanction of this article provides for up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

Kyiv investigates embezzlement of public funds for repair of Degtyarivskyi bridge01.03.24, 20:50 • 50810 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

