Alisa Kolpakchi won bronze at the European Paratriathlon Championships

Ukrainian paratriathlete Alisa Kolpakchi won a bronze medal at the European Championships in France. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian paratriathlete Alisa Kolpakchi, who recently took part in the Paralympic Games in Paris, successfully competed at the European Championships in France. She finished third in the PTS 5 class and won a bronze medal.

Other Ukrainian athletes also competed at the continental championship. Among the Olympians who took part in the competition, Daryna Moskalenko took 21st place in the women's competition.

